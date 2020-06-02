Amon (AMN) One Day Volume Tops $8,041.00

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded down 16.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 2nd. One Amon token can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Amon has a total market cap of $983,005.00 and $8,041.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Amon has traded 22.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00042653 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $426.41 or 0.04475908 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00054939 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002241 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00030667 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002691 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004319 BTC.

Tratin (TRAT) traded up 30.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Amon Profile

Amon (CRYPTO:AMN) is a token. Its launch date was April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 tokens and its circulating supply is 601,332,044 tokens. The official website for Amon is amon.tech . The official message board for Amon is medium.com/@amontech . Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

Amon Token Trading

Amon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Amon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

