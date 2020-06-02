Amplify Energy (NASDAQ:AMPY) Stock Price Up 1.8%

Shares of Amplify Energy Corp (NASDAQ:AMPY) rose 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.21 and last traded at $1.12, approximately 550,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 555,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.

AMPY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amplify Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital cut Amplify Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Northland Securities cut Amplify Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.48. The company has a market cap of $48.37 million, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Amplify Energy (NASDAQ:AMPY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $58.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.30 million. Amplify Energy had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 5.15%.

In related news, major shareholder Brigade Capital Management, Lp sold 43,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.08, for a total transaction of $46,560.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMPY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Amplify Energy by 293.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 702,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,645,000 after purchasing an additional 524,149 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Amplify Energy by 822.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 396,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 353,309 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amplify Energy by 443.2% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 204,320 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Amplify Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $724,000. Finally, Napier Park Global Capital US LP bought a new stake in Amplify Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $688,000. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amplify Energy (NASDAQ:AMPY)

Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and South Texas.

