Amplify Energy (NASDAQ:AMPY) Stock Price Up 1.8%

Amplify Energy Corp (NASDAQ:AMPY)’s share price rose 1.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.21 and last traded at $1.12, approximately 550,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 555,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.

AMPY has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amplify Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Northland Securities downgraded Amplify Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded Amplify Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th.

Get Amplify Energy alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.37 million, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.64.

Amplify Energy (NASDAQ:AMPY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $58.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.30 million. Amplify Energy had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 5.15%.

In other Amplify Energy news, major shareholder Brigade Capital Management, Lp sold 43,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.08, for a total transaction of $46,560.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMPY. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Amplify Energy by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 59,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 10,202 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amplify Energy by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 82,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 38,293 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Amplify Energy by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 6,238 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amplify Energy by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 11,998 shares in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amplify Energy (NASDAQ:AMPY)

Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and South Texas.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.