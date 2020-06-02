Analysts Anticipate IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Will Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) will report earnings of $0.17 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for IAC/InterActiveCorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.98 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.34). IAC/InterActiveCorp reported earnings of $1.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 85.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will report full-year earnings of ($1.20) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.68) to $0.13. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $14.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover IAC/InterActiveCorp.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.28). IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IAC shares. BidaskClub upgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $290.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $227.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.71.

Shares of IAC stock traded up $2.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $281.45. 593,147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,056,308. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a fifty-two week low of $124.60 and a fifty-two week high of $279.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 255.22 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $234.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAC. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 89.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

