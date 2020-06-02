Analysts Anticipate Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) to Post ($0.25) Earnings Per Share

Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $42.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.25) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Monopar Therapeutics an industry rank of 25 out of 254 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

MNPR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Brookline Capital Management initiated coverage on Monopar Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Monopar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Monopar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNPR traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,108. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.88 million and a PE ratio of -17.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.65. Monopar Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.94 and a fifty-two week high of $48.00.

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts forecast that Monopar Therapeutics will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Monopar Therapeutics stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.12% of Monopar Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing proprietary therapeutics to enhance clinical outcomes for cancer patients in the United States. It is involved in developing Validive, a clonidine mucobuccal tablet that has completed Phase II for the treatment of chemoradiation-induced severe oral mucositis; Camsirubicin, a proprietary doxorubicin analog that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of adult and pediatric solid, and blood cancers; and MNPR-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody for treating cancer.

