Analysts Anticipate Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR) to Post $0.11 Earnings Per Share

Shares of Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR) have received an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Zacks has also assigned Vector Group an industry rank of 63 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Vector Group alerts:

VGR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vector Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th.

Vector Group stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,109,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,046. Vector Group has a 12-month low of $7.92 and a 12-month high of $14.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.99.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $454.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.30 million. Vector Group had a net margin of 4.27% and a negative return on equity of 20.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Vector Group will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.02%. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.29%.

In related news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 50,000 shares of Vector Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $566,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,002,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,013,022.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 100,000 shares of Vector Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $1,070,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,002,032 shares in the company, valued at $32,121,742.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 275,000 shares of company stock worth $3,070,250 over the last quarter. 9.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VGR. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vector Group in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Vector Group by 42.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Vector Group by 37.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Vector Group by 132.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,094 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vector Group in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors own 60.13% of the company’s stock.

About Vector Group

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 109 combinations under the Pyramid, EAGLE 20's, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vector Group (VGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vector Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vector Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.