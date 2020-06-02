Analysts Expect Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Altice USA’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.21. Altice USA reported earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Altice USA will report full year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.80. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $1.14. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Altice USA.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). Altice USA had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 1.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ATUS shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Altice USA from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Altice USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Altice USA from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

ATUS stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.68. The stock had a trading volume of 4,294,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,809,543. Altice USA has a 1-year low of $15.95 and a 1-year high of $31.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43. The company has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.72 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.75.

In other Altice USA news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $53,760,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,369,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,246,406,918.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 46.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATUS. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 47.1% in the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 29,458,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,632,000 after acquiring an additional 9,428,458 shares in the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 26,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,840,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Altice USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,722,000. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 271.6% in the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 5,151,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Altice USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.35% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

