Analysts Expect Consol Energy Inc (NYSE:CEIX) to Post ($0.19) Earnings Per Share

Shares of Consol Energy Inc (NYSE:CEIX) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation. Consol Energy’s rating score has improved by 33.3% in the last 90 days as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price target of $10.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.19) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Consol Energy an industry rank of 162 out of 254 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research analysts have commented on CEIX shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Consol Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Consol Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Consol Energy from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Consol Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th.

CEIX traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.78. 212,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 670,129. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.79. The company has a market cap of $177.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 2.96. Consol Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.35 and a fifty-two week high of $27.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Consol Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.47). Consol Energy had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $291.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Consol Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Consol Energy will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CEIX. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Consol Energy by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 20,047 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Consol Energy by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Consol Energy by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 60,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Consol Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Consol Energy by 293.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 33,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Consol Energy Company Profile

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It owns and operates its mining operations in the Northern Appalachian Basin. The company owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which comprises three underground mines, including Bailey, Enlow Fork, and Harvey; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

