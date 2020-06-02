Analysts Expect Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) to Post -$0.66 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) will announce earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Nutanix’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.80) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.56). Nutanix posted earnings of ($0.57) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nutanix will report full year earnings of ($2.67) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.81) to ($2.57). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.64) to ($1.78). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Nutanix.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The technology company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.17. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 68.91% and a negative return on equity of 1,343.81%. The business had revenue of $318.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.47.

NASDAQ NTNX traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $24.38. The stock had a trading volume of 139,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,263,590. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.21, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Nutanix has a 52-week low of $11.31 and a 52-week high of $37.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 2.00.

In other news, insider Tyler Wall sold 9,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $121,018.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,890.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 3,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total transaction of $37,867.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,315.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,749 shares of company stock valued at $639,945. 9.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 256,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,025,000 after acquiring an additional 18,506 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 332,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,397,000 after acquiring an additional 98,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 950,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,712,000 after acquiring an additional 34,410 shares during the last quarter. AlpInvest Partners B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,514,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 45,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 10,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its solution addresses a range of workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics.

