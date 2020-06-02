Analysts Expect Pacific City Financial Corporation (NYSE:PCB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Pacific City Financial Corporation (NYSE:PCB) will report earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Pacific City Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the highest is $0.22. Pacific City Financial posted earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 67.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Pacific City Financial will report full-year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to $0.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Pacific City Financial.

Pacific City Financial (NYSE:PCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $18.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.30 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Pacific City Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th.

Shares of PCB stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,470. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.87 and a 200-day moving average of $13.17. Pacific City Financial has a 52 week low of $7.31 and a 52 week high of $17.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th.

In other news, Director Daniel Cho acquired 53,364 shares of Pacific City Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.57 per share, with a total value of $457,329.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 59,473 shares in the company, valued at $509,683.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Don Rhee acquired 8,145 shares of Pacific City Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.32 per share, with a total value of $92,201.40. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 67,418 shares of company stock valued at $603,126.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Pacific City Financial by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Pacific City Financial by 10.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Pacific City Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pacific City Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacific City Financial by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 158,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 4,089 shares in the last quarter.

Pacific City Financial Company Profile

Pacific City Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small-to-medium sized businesses in Southern California. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

