Analysts Expect Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $48.50 Million

Equities analysts expect that Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX) will report sales of $48.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Retrophin’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $47.05 million and the highest is $50.90 million. Retrophin posted sales of $44.71 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Retrophin will report full-year sales of $196.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $190.51 million to $207.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $212.76 million, with estimates ranging from $202.40 million to $218.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Retrophin.

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.70. Retrophin had a negative return on equity of 43.15% and a negative net margin of 57.01%. The business had revenue of $47.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.14 million.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Retrophin in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Retrophin from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub downgraded Retrophin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Barclays downgraded Retrophin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Retrophin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.71.

NASDAQ RTRX traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.00. The company had a trading volume of 17,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,765. Retrophin has a 52 week low of $8.98 and a 52 week high of $21.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a current ratio of 5.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $676.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 0.81.

In related news, SVP William E. Rote sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.87, for a total transaction of $48,327.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,356.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Noah L. Rosenberg sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total value of $27,494.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,763 shares of company stock worth $301,706. Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RTRX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Retrophin by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Retrophin during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Retrophin during the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Retrophin during the 1st quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Retrophin during the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000.

Retrophin Company Profile

Retrophin, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, acquisition, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of cystinuria.

