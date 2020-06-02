Analysts Expect Smart Sand Inc (NASDAQ:SND) Will Announce Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Brokerages expect Smart Sand Inc (NASDAQ:SND) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.14 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Smart Sand’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the highest is $0.22. Smart Sand posted earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 61.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Smart Sand will report full-year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to $0.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to $0.06. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Smart Sand.

SND has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Smart Sand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Smart Sand from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Smart Sand from $2.50 to $1.35 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine cut Smart Sand from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Smart Sand from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.57.

SND traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.05. 193,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,119. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.37. Smart Sand has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $3.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.08 million, a P/E ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.62.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Smart Sand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Smart Sand by 265.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 28,796 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Smart Sand by 293.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Smart Sand by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 10,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Smart Sand by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 40,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 9,248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

About Smart Sand

Smart Sand, Inc engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of industrial sands for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. The company sells its products primarily to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield service companies.

