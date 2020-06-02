Analysts Expect Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) Will Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) will announce earnings per share of $0.04 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the lowest is ($0.23). Tabula Rasa HealthCare posted earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 88.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will report full year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $1.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tabula Rasa HealthCare.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.24. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 3.01% and a negative net margin of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TRHC. TheStreet raised Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.80.

Shares of TRHC traded up $2.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.00. 429,472 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,405. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 1 year low of $33.04 and a 1 year high of $69.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.56 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.49.

In other Tabula Rasa HealthCare news, COO Michael Greenhalgh sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total transaction of $125,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 143,684 shares in the company, valued at $8,987,434.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.59, for a total value of $388,720.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 767,701 shares in the company, valued at $37,302,591.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,195 shares of company stock worth $4,077,109 over the last quarter. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRHC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 3,274.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

