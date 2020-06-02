Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Ultrapar Participacoes (UGP)

Ultrapar Participacoes (NYSE: UGP) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

6/2/2020 – Ultrapar Participacoes was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

5/21/2020 – Ultrapar Participacoes was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Ultrapar Participacoes S.A., a major Brazilian industrial group, is one of the largest distributors of liquefied petroleum gas in Brazil and a leading producer of petrochemicals and chemical. Ultrapar is also engaged in the storage and transportation of liquefied petroleum gas and petrochemical and chemical products. (PRESS RELEASE) “

5/20/2020 – Ultrapar Participacoes was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/13/2020 – Ultrapar Participacoes was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/9/2020 – Ultrapar Participacoes was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Ultrapar Participacoes S.A., a major Brazilian industrial group, is one of the largest distributors of liquefied petroleum gas in Brazil and a leading producer of petrochemicals and chemical. Ultrapar is also engaged in the storage and transportation of liquefied petroleum gas and petrochemical and chemical products. (PRESS RELEASE) “

5/2/2020 – Ultrapar Participacoes was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Ultrapar Participacoes S.A., a major Brazilian industrial group, is one of the largest distributors of liquefied petroleum gas in Brazil and a leading producer of petrochemicals and chemical. Ultrapar is also engaged in the storage and transportation of liquefied petroleum gas and petrochemical and chemical products. (PRESS RELEASE) “

4/3/2020 – Ultrapar Participacoes was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Ultrapar Participacoes S.A., a major Brazilian industrial group, is one of the largest distributors of liquefied petroleum gas in Brazil and a leading producer of petrochemicals and chemical. Ultrapar is also engaged in the storage and transportation of liquefied petroleum gas and petrochemical and chemical products. (PRESS RELEASE) “

UGP stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,505,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,667,384. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.50, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.13. Ultrapar Participacoes SA has a 12 month low of $1.97 and a 12 month high of $6.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Ultrapar Participacoes (NYSE:UGP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Ultrapar Participacoes had a return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 0.35%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Ultrapar Participacoes SA will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UGP. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Ultrapar Participacoes in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ultrapar Participacoes by 129.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 5,873 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Ultrapar Participacoes by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,338 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Ultrapar Participacoes in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ultrapar Participacoes in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. 3.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ultrapar Participações SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, chemicals, storage, and drugstores businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. The company's Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, as well as independent dealers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

