Analysts Set CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) Price Target at $50.75

Shares of CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.75.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CDK Global from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of CDK Global from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of CDK Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th.

Shares of CDK Global stock traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.61. 634,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 918,983. CDK Global has a 12 month low of $29.12 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 812.96 and a beta of 1.31.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. CDK Global had a net margin of 0.35% and a negative return on equity of 59.38%. The firm had revenue of $516.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that CDK Global will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is 19.11%.

In related news, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 3,407 shares of CDK Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total value of $137,642.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,742.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CDK Global by 127.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 867 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CDK Global during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CDK Global during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDK Global during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDK Global during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

