Analysts Set Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) Target Price at $7.06

Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.06.

CERS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Cerus from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Cerus in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Cerus from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Cerus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th.

Get Cerus alerts:

In other Cerus news, CEO William Mariner Greenman sold 108,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total transaction of $387,759.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Chrystal Menard sold 26,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total transaction of $95,260.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 208,206 shares of company stock valued at $789,790. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Cerus by 960.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5,760 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Cerus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cerus by 16.9% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 12,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerus in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

Cerus stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,408,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,924,510. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -13.52 and a beta of 1.27. Cerus has a 52 week low of $2.71 and a 52 week high of $6.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.72.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). Cerus had a negative net margin of 90.97% and a negative return on equity of 93.16%. The business had revenue of $18.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.60 million. Research analysts predict that Cerus will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cerus Company Profile

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

Featured Article: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Cerus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.