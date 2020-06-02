Analysts Set Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) Target Price at $7.06

Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.06.
CERS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Cerus from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Cerus in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Cerus from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Cerus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th.
In other Cerus news, CEO William Mariner Greenman sold 108,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total transaction of $387,759.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Chrystal Menard sold 26,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total transaction of $95,260.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 208,206 shares of company stock valued at $789,790. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Cerus stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,408,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,924,510. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -13.52 and a beta of 1.27. Cerus has a 52 week low of $2.71 and a 52 week high of $6.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.72.
Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). Cerus had a negative net margin of 90.97% and a negative return on equity of 93.16%. The business had revenue of $18.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.60 million. Research analysts predict that Cerus will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Cerus Company Profile
Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.
