Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Boeing (BA)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Boeing (NYSE: BA) in the last few weeks:

6/1/2020 – Boeing had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc. They now have a $175.00 price target on the stock.

5/28/2020 – Boeing had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a $209.00 price target on the stock.

5/27/2020 – Boeing was upgraded by analysts at Cfra to a “buy” rating.

5/26/2020 – Boeing was given a new $164.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/22/2020 – Boeing had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $175.00 to $155.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/20/2020 – Boeing is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock.

5/12/2020 – Boeing had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock.

5/11/2020 – Boeing had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $180.00 price target on the stock.

5/5/2020 – Boeing was downgraded by analysts at Norddeutsche Landesbank to a “sell” rating. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock.

5/5/2020 – Boeing was downgraded by analysts at Nord/LB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/1/2020 – Boeing had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $158.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $130.00.

5/1/2020 – Boeing had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $125.00 price target on the stock.

5/1/2020 – Boeing was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/30/2020 – Boeing had its “positive” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

4/30/2020 – Boeing had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a $175.00 price target on the stock.

4/30/2020 – Boeing had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $115.00 to $128.00.

4/29/2020 – Boeing was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating.

4/29/2020 – Boeing had its price target raised by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from $189.00 to $209.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/24/2020 – Boeing was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $146.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Boeing remains the largest aircraft manufacturer in the United States in terms of revenue, orders and deliveries. The current U.S. government’s inclination toward strengthening the nation’s defense system should act as a growth catalyst for defense players like Boeing. However, Boeing's commercial business has been suffering due to lower 737 deliveries, following 737 Max product line's grounding and subsequent costs associated with it. Such dismal performance recorded by Boeing’s largest revenue-generating business segment has also been hitting the company’s bottom line and cash position. This may have caused its share price to underperform its industry in the past year. Lately, Airbus beat Boeing by seizing the title of the world’s largest plane maker, for the first time in last eight years.”

4/24/2020 – Boeing was given a new $130.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/20/2020 – Boeing was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $175.00 price target on the stock.

4/20/2020 – Boeing had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $375.00 to $180.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/15/2020 – Boeing had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a $189.00 price target on the stock.

4/14/2020 – Boeing had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock.

4/14/2020 – Boeing had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $225.00 to $175.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/8/2020 – Boeing had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $284.00 to $150.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/7/2020 – Boeing had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $350.00. They wrote, “HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Analyser) – Die Privatbank Berenberg hat das Kursziel fur Boeing nach der Einstellung grosser Teile der Produktion von 350 auf 150 US-Dollar gesenkt, die Einstufung aber auf Hold” belassen. Mit der Pandemie des Coronavirus gehe eine grosse Unsicherheit bezuglich der Nachfrage nach Flugzeugen und den damit zusammenhangenden Dienstleistungen einher, schrieb Analyst Andrew Gollan in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Das gelte vor allem fur die kommenden sechs bis zwolf Monate./bek/mis

4/6/2020 – Boeing was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc to a "buy" rating. They now have a $189.00 price target on the stock.

Boeing stock traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $153.31. The company had a trading volume of 24,634,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,773,300. The firm has a market cap of $87.17 billion, a PE ratio of -25.30 and a beta of 1.44. Boeing Co has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $391.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $136.49 and a 200 day moving average of $253.67.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.34. Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $16.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Boeing Co will post -5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,702,310,000. Newport Trust Co raised its stake in Boeing by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 30,713,384 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $10,005,192,000 after buying an additional 222,115 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Boeing by 15.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,555,090 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,556,991,000 after buying an additional 3,997,531 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Boeing by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,302,874 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,568,424,000 after purchasing an additional 181,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in Boeing by 7.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,734,838 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,600,997,000 after purchasing an additional 769,205 shares in the last quarter. 61.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

