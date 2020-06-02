AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.33.

ANGO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of AngioDynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of AngioDynamics from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th.

ANGO stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.38. 417,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,269. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.65. AngioDynamics has a one year low of $7.48 and a one year high of $22.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.16 million, a PE ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.68.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. AngioDynamics had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $69.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that AngioDynamics will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANGO. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 102,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 43,600 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 81,944 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 17,200 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,160,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 462.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 110,788 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 91,103 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $394,000. 97.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, vascular access, and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides AngioVac venous drainage system that includes venous drainage cannula for the removal of fresh, soft thrombi, or emboli during extracorporeal bypass; and cardiopulmonary bypass circuit for use in procedures during extracorporeal circulatory support.

