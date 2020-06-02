Ann Mather Sells 32 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,418.39, for a total value of $45,388.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,587,178.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ann Mather also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 1st, Ann Mather sold 30 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,328.50, for a total value of $39,855.00.

On Wednesday, April 1st, Ann Mather sold 34 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,121.18, for a total value of $38,120.12.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $2.90 on Monday, hitting $1,431.82. 1,216,379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,131,234. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,013.54 and a 12 month high of $1,532.11. The stock has a market cap of $975.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,324.33 and a 200 day moving average of $1,336.35.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $41.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.50 earnings per share. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,800.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cowen upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,700.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,580.52.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 939 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,378 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Cim LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 808 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 2,809 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 582 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. 33.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

