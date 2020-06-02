ANTA Sports Products (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

ANTA Sports Products (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.04% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “ANTA Sports Products Limited designs, develops, manufactures, trades, distributes, and markets sportswear in the People’s Republic of China. The company’s products include footwear, apparel, and accessories for professionals and the general public. ANTA Sports Products Limited is headquartered in Jinjiang City, the People’s Republic of China. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised ANTA Sports Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

OTCMKTS ANPDF traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.80. The stock had a trading volume of 550 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,764. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.36 and its 200 day moving average is $8.66. ANTA Sports Products has a twelve month low of $5.65 and a twelve month high of $10.25.

ANTA Sports Products Limited designs, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, trades in, and retails sporting footwear, apparel, and accessories in the People's Republic of China. The company offers sportswear, including running, boxing, basketball, female fitness, cross-training, skiing, soccer, football, outdoor, and lifestyle products, as well as sports fashion clothing, kid's sports fashion clothing and sportswear, and leisure footwear products under the DESCENTE, FILA, FILA KIDS, KINGKOW, KOLON SPORT, SPRANDI, ANTA, and ANTA KIDS brands.

