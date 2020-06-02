Apex Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $204,815.00 (CPX)

Apex (CURRENCY:CPX) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. Apex has a market cap of $2.38 million and approximately $204,815.00 worth of Apex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apex token can currently be bought for about $0.0046 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Apex has traded up 64.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00030153 BTC.

Insolar (XNS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00009102 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

Apex Profile

Apex (CRYPTO:CPX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 29th, 2018. Apex’s total supply is 676,989,090 tokens and its circulating supply is 517,390,718 tokens. The Reddit community for Apex is /r/APEXtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Apex’s official website is apexnetwork.io . Apex’s official Twitter account is @apexnetworkCPX and its Facebook page is accessible here

Apex Token Trading

Apex can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apex using one of the exchanges listed above.

