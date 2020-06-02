APIX (APIX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.61 Million

APIX (CURRENCY:APIX) traded 13.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 2nd. APIX has a total market capitalization of $3.61 million and $3.50 million worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, APIX has traded 20.2% higher against the US dollar. One APIX token can currently be bought for $0.0387 or 0.00000405 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010446 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $196.71 or 0.02059755 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00180663 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00046597 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000171 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00029251 BTC.

APIX Token Profile

APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 tokens and its circulating supply is 93,369,724 tokens. APIX’s official website is apisplatform.io . The official message board for APIX is medium.com/apisplatform

Buying and Selling APIX

APIX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade APIX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase APIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

