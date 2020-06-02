Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) Major Shareholder Purchases $14,125,000.00 in Stock

Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.50 per share, for a total transaction of $14,125,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 31st, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 164,419 shares of Appian stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.44 per share, for a total transaction of $6,649,104.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPN traded up $0.60 on Tuesday, reaching $58.54. The company had a trading volume of 740,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,167. Appian Corp has a twelve month low of $29.07 and a twelve month high of $64.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.28 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.18.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. Appian had a negative return on equity of 28.77% and a negative net margin of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $78.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Appian Corp will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Appian by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,578,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,736,000 after acquiring an additional 431,901 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Appian by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 930,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,565,000 after acquiring an additional 303,782 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Appian by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 534,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,409,000 after acquiring an additional 232,713 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Appian in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,206,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Appian by 104.3% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 176,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,734,000 after purchasing an additional 89,985 shares during the period. 40.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on APPN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Appian in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Cowen boosted their price target on Appian from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Appian from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Appian in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Appian has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.86.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured.

