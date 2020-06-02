Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.60.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AAOI shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on Applied Optoelectronics from $8.60 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Applied Optoelectronics from $7.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub raised Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Friday, May 8th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAOI traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.06. The company had a trading volume of 24,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,630. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.16. The stock has a market cap of $187.43 million, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Applied Optoelectronics has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $15.98.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $40.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.03 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 11.37% and a negative net margin of 40.52%. On average, research analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Stefan J. Murry sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $36,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,291 shares in the company, valued at $997,030.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Chih-Hsiang (Thompson) Lin sold 15,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $175,241.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 853,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,601,886.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,577 shares of company stock valued at $222,401. Corporate insiders own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAOI. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 548,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after buying an additional 4,235 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 150,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 3,168 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 116,747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.90% of the company’s stock.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to Internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and Internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

