Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.25 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.63% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company which focused on developing oncology and hematology therapeutics. The company’s platform consists of ADAPTIR(TM). Its product pipeline includes WinRho (R) SDF, HepaGam B (R), VARIZIG(R) and IXINITY (R) which are in pre-clinical stage. Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. is based in Seattle, Washington. “

Get Aptevo Therapeutics alerts:

APVO has been the subject of several other research reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Aptevo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Aptevo Therapeutics from $24.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Friday, May 15th.

Shares of APVO traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.09. The company had a trading volume of 38,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,363. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.71. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.94 and a 1 year high of $14.56.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.35) by ($0.49). Aptevo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 102.54% and a negative return on equity of 224.05%. Equities analysts predict that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -13.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 175,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 37,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,379,859 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 212,524 shares in the last quarter. 15.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aptevo Therapeutics

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, commercialization, and sale of novel oncology and hematology therapeutics in the United States. Its marketed product includes IXINITY, a coagulation factor IX therapeutic indicated in adults and children 12 years of age and older with hemophilia B for control and prevention of bleeding episodes, and management of bleeding during operations.

Featured Story: What is insider trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aptevo Therapeutics (APVO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.