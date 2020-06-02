Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aptinyx Inc. is a bio-pharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of NYX-2925, NYX-783 and NYX-458 which are in clinical stage. Aptinyx Inc. is based in IL, United States. “

APTX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Aptinyx in a report on Thursday, May 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Aptinyx in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.06.

Shares of NASDAQ APTX traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 317,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,819. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.34. Aptinyx has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $5.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.45.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.91 million. Aptinyx had a negative return on equity of 47.99% and a negative net margin of 1,540.42%. As a group, analysts expect that Aptinyx will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its stake in Aptinyx by 712.7% in the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,162,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after buying an additional 1,019,108 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Aptinyx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Aptinyx by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 16,092 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Aptinyx by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 100,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 18,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in Aptinyx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,277,000. 56.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptinyx Company Profile

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

