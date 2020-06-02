ARC Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ARC Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:AETUF) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.75.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded ARC Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded ARC Resources to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. CIBC upped their price objective on ARC Resources from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James upgraded ARC Resources from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded ARC Resources to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

Shares of AETUF stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.17. 2,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,406. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.73. ARC Resources has a twelve month low of $1.73 and a twelve month high of $6.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.60.

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $200.20 million during the quarter. ARC Resources had a positive return on equity of 2.83% and a negative net margin of 48.33%.

ARC Resources Company Profile

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and holds interest in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Cardium properties in the Pembina area of Alberta.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.