ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Shares Gap Up to $10.12

ArcelorMittal SA (NYSE:MT)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.38, but opened at $10.12. ArcelorMittal shares last traded at $10.61, with a volume of 371,841 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Monday, May 18th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Sunday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.20.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.77 and its 200 day moving average is $13.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 2.09.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.61). ArcelorMittal had a negative return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $14.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that ArcelorMittal SA will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MT. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 102,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 41,931 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $313,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 108.9% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 20,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 10,452 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

About ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through five segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

