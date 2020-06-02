Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $56.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.98% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Arco Platform Limited develops educational software. The Company offers a platform which delivers educational content in printed and digital formats. Arco Platform Limited is based in Vila Olimpia Sao Paulo, Brazil. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Arco Platform from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Arco Platform from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Arco Platform from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Arco Platform from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arco Platform from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Arco Platform currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.80.

Shares of Arco Platform stock traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $50.46. 494,456 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,078. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -252.30 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.89. Arco Platform has a 52 week low of $29.09 and a 52 week high of $59.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.91.

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $59.07 million for the quarter. Arco Platform had a negative net margin of 5.59% and a positive return on equity of 6.07%. Research analysts expect that Arco Platform will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Arco Platform by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,580,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,079,000 after buying an additional 968,198 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Arco Platform by 40.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,697,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,719,000 after buying an additional 487,746 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Arco Platform by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,441,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,806,000 after buying an additional 295,760 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in Arco Platform during the first quarter worth $40,440,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Arco Platform by 2,080.1% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 713,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,555,000 after purchasing an additional 681,165 shares during the period. 91.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

