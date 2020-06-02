Arctic Star Exploration (CVE:ADD) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.03

Arctic Star Exploration Corp (CVE:ADD)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 2214369 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 million and a P/E ratio of -0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56.

About Arctic Star Exploration (CVE:ADD)

Arctic Star Exploration Corp., a junior natural resource company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada and Finland. The company primarily explores for diamond and niobium/rare earth deposits. Its flagship project is the Timantti diamond project covering an area of 243 hectares exploration permit and 193,700 hectares exploration reservation located in Finland.

