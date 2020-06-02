Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.25.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ARDX shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub cut shares of Ardelyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th.

Get Ardelyx alerts:

ARDX traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $7.32. The stock had a trading volume of 503,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,635. Ardelyx has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $8.81. The company has a current ratio of 9.76, a quick ratio of 9.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.93. The company has a market cap of $636.74 million, a P/E ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.90.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25). The company had revenue of $1.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.90 million. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 1,403.90% and a negative return on equity of 77.23%. As a group, analysts predict that Ardelyx will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael Raab sold 15,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $111,746.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,458,479.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elizabeth A. Grammer sold 17,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total transaction of $133,145.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,693 shares of company stock worth $314,591 over the last quarter. 15.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 920,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,328,000 after acquiring an additional 50,495 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 319.9% in the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 100,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 76,942 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 1,153.8% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 290,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 267,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 225.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 299,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 207,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Ardelyx by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 372,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after buying an additional 15,091 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

Read More: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.