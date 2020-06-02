Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ardelyx, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and commercializes small molecule therapeutics that work in the gastrointestinal tract to treat cardio-renal, GI and metabolic diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate is Tenapanor which is in three ongoing Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with ESRD-HD and chronic kidney disease, as well as for constipation-predominant irritable bowel syndrome. Ardelyx, Inc. is headquartered in Fremont, California. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Monday, February 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Ardelyx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

NASDAQ ARDX traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $7.32. The company had a trading volume of 503,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,704. The firm has a market capitalization of $636.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 9.76 and a current ratio of 9.76. Ardelyx has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $8.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.21 and its 200-day moving average is $6.93.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $1.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.90 million. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 1,403.90% and a negative return on equity of 77.23%. On average, research analysts forecast that Ardelyx will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Elizabeth A. Grammer sold 17,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total value of $133,145.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Raab sold 9,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $66,184.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,057 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,560.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,693 shares of company stock worth $314,591. 15.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Ardelyx by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,416,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,821 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ardelyx by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,190,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,507,000 after acquiring an additional 947,947 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Ardelyx by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,463,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,487,000 after acquiring an additional 31,100 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC raised its holdings in Ardelyx by 126.5% in the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 1,462,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,313,000 after acquiring an additional 816,798 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Ardelyx by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,152,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,553,000 after acquiring an additional 266,221 shares during the period. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

