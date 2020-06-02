Ardor (ARDR) Achieves Market Cap of $45.51 Million

Ardor (CURRENCY:ARDR) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0456 or 0.00000478 BTC on major exchanges including Poloniex, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu and OKEx. In the last seven days, Ardor has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. Ardor has a market capitalization of $45.51 million and $2.84 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00006205 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002263 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001461 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000222 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Ardor Coin Profile

Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2016. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official message board for Ardor is nxtforum.org . Ardor’s official website is www.ardorplatform.org . Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Ardor Coin Trading

Ardor can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Stocks.Exchange, HitBTC, OKEx, Binance, Poloniex, LiteBit.eu and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

