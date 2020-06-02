Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arvinas Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company for patients suffering from debilitating and life-threatening diseases. It engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Arvinas Inc. is based in CT, United States. “

Get Arvinas alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ARVN. Citigroup raised shares of Arvinas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub cut shares of Arvinas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Arvinas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.27.

Shares of Arvinas stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 852,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,737. Arvinas has a 52-week low of $15.19 and a 52-week high of $61.57. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.76 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.73. The company has a quick ratio of 8.15, a current ratio of 8.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.01. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 171.74% and a negative return on equity of 30.74%. The company had revenue of $6.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arvinas will post -2.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John G. Houston sold 5,405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total value of $203,282.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 815,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,665,501.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy M. Shannon purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.13 per share, with a total value of $87,825.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,745 shares of company stock valued at $2,389,689 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Arvinas by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Arvinas in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arvinas in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Arvinas in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Arvinas by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arvinas (ARVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.