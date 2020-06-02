Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ASH. UBS Group raised their price objective on Ashland Global from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Ashland Global from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ashland Global from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ashland Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th.

Get Ashland Global alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. lifted its position in Ashland Global by 19.8% in the first quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 2,824,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,403,000 after purchasing an additional 466,628 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ashland Global by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,207,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,524,000 after acquiring an additional 404,657 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Ashland Global by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,274,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,082,000 after acquiring an additional 37,984 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Ashland Global by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,190,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,109,000 after acquiring an additional 99,992 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ashland Global by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,078,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,539,000 after acquiring an additional 59,058 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ASH traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $68.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,175. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.03 and a 200-day moving average of $67.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Ashland Global has a 52-week low of $38.88 and a 52-week high of $81.82.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.84. The firm had revenue of $610.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.75 million. Ashland Global had a positive return on equity of 4.63% and a negative net margin of 3.05%. Ashland Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ashland Global will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is currently 44.00%.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

Further Reading: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.