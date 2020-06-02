Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) Receives Buy Rating from Northland Securities

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Northland Securities in a research note issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $12.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Northland Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 21.21% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Aspen Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital raised their price target on Aspen Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aspen Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Aspen Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Aspen Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.67.

ASPU stock traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,935. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.81. Aspen Group has a 1 year low of $3.58 and a 1 year high of $10.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.29 and a beta of 0.74.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a negative net margin of 14.61%. The business had revenue of $12.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Aspen Group will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Malcolm F. Iv Maclean acquired 6,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $40,656.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,302 shares in the company, valued at $14,387.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Gerard Wendolowski sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $80,589.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,975.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 126,862 shares of company stock worth $950,321. 16.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Aspen Group in the fourth quarter worth about $754,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Aspen Group in the fourth quarter worth about $873,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aspen Group by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 19,416 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Aspen Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,088,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Aspen Group in the fourth quarter worth about $320,000. 43.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aspen Group Company Profile

Aspen Group, Inc provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing, education, business, technology, management, health sciences, and professional and extended studies.

