Associated Capital Group Inc (NYSE:AC) Receives $34.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Associated Capital Group Inc (NYSE:AC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.67.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Associated Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Associated Capital Group from $43.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating on shares of Associated Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. National Bank of Canada lowered Associated Capital Group to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Associated Capital Group from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th.

In other Associated Capital Group news, Chairman Mario J. Gabelli bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.93 per share, with a total value of $129,650.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,930. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mario J. Gabelli bought 1,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.00 per share, for a total transaction of $56,814.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $34,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 11,165 shares of company stock worth $344,097 in the last ninety days. 84.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Associated Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Associated Capital Group by 903.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Associated Capital Group in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Associated Capital Group by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Associated Capital Group by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AC stock traded down $2.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.52. The company had a trading volume of 15,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,150. Associated Capital Group has a twelve month low of $24.33 and a twelve month high of $65.46. The company has a market capitalization of $919.90 million, a P/E ratio of -14.66 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.21.

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($3.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a negative net margin of 185.30% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $4.37 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th.

About Associated Capital Group

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides investment advisory and asset management services in the United States. It offers alternative investment management, institutional research, and underwriting services. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Rye, New York.

