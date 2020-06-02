ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.01% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Astellas Pharma, Inc. is engaged in the research, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceuticals drugs. Products offered by the Company include Prograf applicable for the prevention of rejection in organ transplants, Vesicare for treatment of overactive bladder, Protopic for the treatment of atopic dermatitis in the topical immunomodulator class, Harnal to treat the functional symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), including weak urinary stream, frequent nighttime urination, and sensation of incomplete emptying of the bladder and Fungard an antifungal agent. Astellas Pharma, Inc. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ALPMY. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

OTCMKTS ALPMY traded up $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.42. 56,892 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,458. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.48. The company has a market cap of $34.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 0.77. ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR has a 1-year low of $12.48 and a 1-year high of $18.43.

ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR

Astellas Pharma Inc manufactures, markets, and imports and exports pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers XTANDI and Eligard for the treatment of prostate cancer; Betanis/Myrbetriq/BETMIGA for overactive bladder (OAB) treatment; Vesicare forOAB treatment; Harnal/Omnic for functional symptoms associated with benign prostatic hyperplasia; VESOMNI for storage symptoms and voiding symptoms associated with benign prostatic hyperplasia; Prograf and Advagraf/Graceptor/ASTAGRAF XL/Prograf XL, animmunosuppressant; and Funguard/MYCAMINE, a candin-type antifungal agent.

