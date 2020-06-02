Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ARGGY shares. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. HSBC downgraded shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARGGY traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,198,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,137. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.83. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a twelve month low of $0.33 and a twelve month high of $13.90.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brands in the United Kingdom, the Americas, Rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It also engages in the sale of parts. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

