ATN International Inc (NASDAQ:ATNI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Brokerages expect ATN International Inc (NASDAQ:ATNI) to announce earnings per share of $0.16 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ATN International’s earnings. ATN International reported earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 420%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that ATN International will report full-year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to $0.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.01 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ATN International.

Get ATN International alerts:

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). ATN International had a negative return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 2.29%. The business had revenue of $110.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.99 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on ATNI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James downgraded ATN International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. National Securities downgraded ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. ATN International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.80.

ATNI stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $61.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,938. ATN International has a 12 month low of $37.01 and a 12 month high of $79.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $949.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.14 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.55.

In other ATN International news, CEO Michael T. Prior sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.64, for a total value of $183,936.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 445,350 shares in the company, valued at $34,131,624. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael T. Prior sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total value of $120,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,713,081.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,700 shares of company stock worth $325,796. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ATN International during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ATN International during the first quarter valued at $55,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of ATN International by 14.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of ATN International by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ATN International by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

ATN International Company Profile

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless and wireline telecommunications services in North America, India, Bermuda, and the Caribbean. It operates through three segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers wireless and wireline services; wholesale wireless voice and data roaming services to wireless carriers principally in the Southwest and Midwest the United States; and retail wireless, wireline, and wholesale long-distance voice services to telecommunications carriers.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ATN International (ATNI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ATN International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATN International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.