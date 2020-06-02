ATN International Inc (NASDAQ:ATNI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $108.94 Million

Equities research analysts expect ATN International Inc (NASDAQ:ATNI) to post sales of $108.94 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for ATN International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $106.01 million to $111.88 million. ATN International reported sales of $107.72 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that ATN International will report full year sales of $455.78 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $448.09 million to $463.47 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $497.34 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover ATN International.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.08). ATN International had a negative net margin of 2.29% and a negative return on equity of 0.18%. The company had revenue of $110.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.99 million.

ATNI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. National Securities downgraded ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James downgraded ATN International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.80.

In other ATN International news, CEO Michael T. Prior sold 2,000 shares of ATN International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total transaction of $120,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,713,081.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael T. Prior sold 2,400 shares of ATN International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.64, for a total transaction of $183,936.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 445,350 shares in the company, valued at $34,131,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,700 shares of company stock worth $325,796. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATNI. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in ATN International by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 574,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,821,000 after purchasing an additional 137,986 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ATN International by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 26,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ATN International by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 9,857 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ATN International by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 167,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,846,000 after buying an additional 9,063 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of ATN International by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 48,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 8,943 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATNI traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.20. The stock had a trading volume of 52,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $949.27 million, a P/E ratio of -97.14 and a beta of 0.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.55. ATN International has a 12-month low of $37.01 and a 12-month high of $79.64.

About ATN International

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless and wireline telecommunications services in North America, India, Bermuda, and the Caribbean. It operates through three segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers wireless and wireline services; wholesale wireless voice and data roaming services to wireless carriers principally in the Southwest and Midwest the United States; and retail wireless, wireline, and wholesale long-distance voice services to telecommunications carriers.

