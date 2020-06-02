ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ATN International, Inc. invests, own and operate communications companies and renewable energy assets. The company through its operating subsidiaries provide wireless and wireline connectivity to residential and business customers including mobile wireless solutions, local exchange services and broadband internet services; distributed solar electric power to corporate, utility and municipal customers and owner and operator of terrestrial and submarine fiber optic transport systems primarily in the United States and the Caribbean. ATN International Inc., formerly known as Atlantic Tele-Network, Inc., is based in Beverly, United States. “

Get ATN International alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Raymond James downgraded ATN International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, National Securities downgraded ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ATN International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.80.

NASDAQ ATNI traded up $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.20. 52,196 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.55. The company has a market cap of $949.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.14 and a beta of 0.16. ATN International has a 1-year low of $37.01 and a 1-year high of $79.64.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $110.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.99 million. ATN International had a negative net margin of 2.29% and a negative return on equity of 0.18%. Equities research analysts expect that ATN International will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael T. Prior sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.64, for a total value of $183,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 445,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,131,624. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael T. Prior sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total transaction of $120,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,713,081.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,700 shares of company stock valued at $325,796 in the last 90 days. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATNI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ATN International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in ATN International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of ATN International by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of ATN International by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ATN International during the 4th quarter valued at $427,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

ATN International Company Profile

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless and wireline telecommunications services in North America, India, Bermuda, and the Caribbean. It operates through three segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers wireless and wireline services; wholesale wireless voice and data roaming services to wireless carriers principally in the Southwest and Midwest the United States; and retail wireless, wireline, and wholesale long-distance voice services to telecommunications carriers.

Featured Article: Oversold

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ATN International (ATNI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ATN International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATN International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.