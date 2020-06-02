Atomera Inc (NASDAQ:ATOM) CTO Sells $19,691.10 in Stock

Atomera Inc (NASDAQ:ATOM) CTO Robert J. Mears sold 2,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total value of $19,691.10. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 148,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,277,227.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of ATOM traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $8.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,495. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.25. Atomera Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.53 and a fifty-two week high of $9.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 1.56.

Get Atomera alerts:

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.04). Atomera had a negative net margin of 2,559.35% and a negative return on equity of 90.22%. The business had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Atomera Inc will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ATOM. ValuEngine upgraded Atomera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atomera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATOM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Atomera by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 9,849 shares in the last quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC lifted its stake in Atomera by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 31,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,740 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Atomera in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $298,610,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Atomera by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 26,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Atomera by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 79,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.47% of the company’s stock.

About Atomera

Atomera Incorporated engages in developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary materials, processes, and technologies for the semiconductor industry primarily in Europe and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

See Also: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Atomera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atomera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.