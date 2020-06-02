AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC

Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC cut its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,722 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for 3.5% of Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in AT&T by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,496,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,495,000 after purchasing an additional 422,207 shares in the last quarter. Bank OZK grew its stake in AT&T by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 191,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,501,000 after purchasing an additional 10,327 shares in the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 11,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank grew its stake in AT&T by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 110,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,333,000 after purchasing an additional 22,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $24,341,000. 53.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.13 on Monday, hitting $30.98. The stock had a trading volume of 16,426,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,408,444. The stock has a market cap of $222.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.72. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $39.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.75 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AT&T news, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang bought 6,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $198,500.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,207.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on T shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on AT&T from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Bank of America decreased their price target on AT&T from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on AT&T from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.02.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Read More: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.