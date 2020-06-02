Augur Market Capitalization Hits $142.68 Million (REP)

Augur (CURRENCY:REP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. In the last week, Augur has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar. Augur has a market capitalization of $142.68 million and approximately $10.76 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Augur token can now be bought for approximately $12.97 or 0.00130933 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, BitBay, Cryptopia and AirSwap.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002098 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010007 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $198.83 or 0.02007054 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00179178 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00043467 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00029273 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Augur Profile

Augur’s genesis date was November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Augur’s official website is www.augur.net

Augur Token Trading

Augur can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Koinex, HitBTC, Mercatox, Binance, Bitbns, LATOKEN, Bithumb, Livecoin, Bitsane, ABCC, BX Thailand, Crex24, BitBay, ChaoEX, Upbit, Gatecoin, Ethfinex, Zebpay, AirSwap, Cobinhood, Poloniex, IDEX, GOPAX, Kraken, Bittrex, Gate.io, CoinTiger, Cryptopia, Liqui and DragonEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Augur should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Augur using one of the exchanges listed above.

