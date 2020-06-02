Avid Bioservices Inc (NASDAQ:CDMO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Avid Bioservices Inc (NASDAQ:CDMO) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.50.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CDMO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avid Bioservices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Avid Bioservices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Avid Bioservices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th.

Shares of CDMO stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.04. The company had a trading volume of 568,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,774. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.57. Avid Bioservices has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $8.38. The company has a market capitalization of $347.35 million, a P/E ratio of -33.21 and a beta of 2.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.94.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Avid Bioservices had a negative net margin of 8.35% and a negative return on equity of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $13.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.80 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avid Bioservices will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Daniel Ryan Hart bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.93 per share, for a total transaction of $29,475.00. Also, Director Mark R. Bamforth bought 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.01 per share, with a total value of $104,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $401,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 76,000 shares of company stock valued at $308,410. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDMO. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. McGuire Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

About Avid Bioservices

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and Current Good Manufacturing Practices (CGMP) commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies.

