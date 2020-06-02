Avista (NYSE:AVA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Avista (NYSE:AVA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avista Corporation is an energy company involved in the production, transmission and distribution of energy as well as other energy-related businesses. Avista Utilities is its operating division that provides electric service customers and natural gas customers. Its service territory covers in eastern Washington, northern Idaho and parts of southern and eastern Oregon. Alaska Energy and Resources Company is an Avista subsidiary that provides retail electric service in the city and borough of Juneau, Alaska, through its subsidiary Alaska Electric Light and Power Company. “

Get Avista alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Avista from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Williams Capital raised shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. KeyCorp raised shares of Avista from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Avista from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avista presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.67.

Avista stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.30. 472,096 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,303. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.48. Avista has a 52 week low of $32.09 and a 52 week high of $53.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.70 and its 200-day moving average is $45.80.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Avista had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $377.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avista will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Avista news, VP James M. Kensok sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $50,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,884.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total transaction of $1,008,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 192,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,713,060.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,078,320 in the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Avista in the 4th quarter worth $262,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in Avista in the 4th quarter worth $236,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Avista by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Avista in the 4th quarter worth about $33,713,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Avista by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,561,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,841,000 after acquiring an additional 254,786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

Further Reading: Short Selling

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avista (AVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.