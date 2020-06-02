AVIVA PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

AVIVA PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aviva has established a competitive position in North America. In the US, the world’s largest savings market, Aviva is the leading provider of indexed annuity and indexed life insurance products. Its principal activity is the provision of financial products and services, focused on the following lines of business: long-term insurance and savings business, fund management and general insurance and health. The company’s business is managed on a geographic basis through a regional management structure based on four regions, U.K., Europe, North America and Asia Pacific. The four regions function as five operating segments as, due to the size of the U.K. region, it is split into two operating segments, U.K. Life and U.K. General Insurance, which undertake long term insurance and savings business and general insurance respectively. “

AVVIY has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded AVIVA PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of AVIVA PLC/ADR in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded AVIVA PLC/ADR from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AVIVA PLC/ADR in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of AVVIY stock traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $6.52. The stock had a trading volume of 219,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,772. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.74. The company has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.15. AVIVA PLC/ADR has a one year low of $4.72 and a one year high of $11.43.

AVIVA PLC/ADR Company Profile

Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and South-East Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products; and lifetime mortgage products. It also provides insurance cover to individuals, and small and medium-sized businesses for risks associated primarily with motor vehicles and medical expenses, as well as property and liability, such as employers' and professional indemnity liabilities.

