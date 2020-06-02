B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.42.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of B2Gold from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of B2Gold from $7.75 to $8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in B2Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $58,256,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in B2Gold by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,126,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,758,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450,912 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in B2Gold by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 127,443,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $511,049,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450,265 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in B2Gold during the first quarter valued at $10,511,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in B2Gold by 162.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,383,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092,901 shares during the last quarter.

BTG traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,652,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,555,741. B2Gold has a 1 year low of $2.16 and a 1 year high of $5.74.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $380.30 million during the quarter.

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, Finland, and Namibia. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company primarily holds 80% interest in Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 95% interest in El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

