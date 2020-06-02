Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) Shares Gap Up to $3.64

Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.70, but opened at $3.64. Banco Bradesco shares last traded at $3.88, with a volume of 699,660 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BBD. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Banco Bradesco from $9.50 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

The firm has a market cap of $30.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be given a $0.0033 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is 4.23%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBD. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Banco Bradesco by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,319,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $298,206,000 after buying an additional 13,895,469 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,415,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,615,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 13.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,278,382 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sagil Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the first quarter worth approximately $13,683,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile (NYSE:BBD)

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

